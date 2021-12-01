German doctor jabs thousands with home-made COVID jab

Billionaire German doctor jabs thousands of people with home-made COVID jab. The doctor had spent an entire 30 minutes developing his vaccine.

German Doctor Winfried Stöcker, 74, is being investigated after he claims to have jabbed 20,000 people with his home-made Covid jab. On Saturday, November 27, he staged a vaccination event at an airport that he owns in the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany.

According to Bild, more than a hundred people received the home-made vaccine at the airport. The doctor claims that in total around 20,000 people have been inoculated with his vaccine. Previously Stöcker taught at the university in Wuhan.

Speaking to the German newspaper Stöcker revealed: “Two doctors vaccinated people. Doctors have the right to mix together what they think will help people.

“We are accountable to the patient, but not to the state. But then the police stopped everything. Around 600 people were waiting in line.”

He went on to add: “So far, around 20,000 people have been vaccinated with the substance in Germany. 2,000 of them are under constant observation.

“Side effects were not noted. 10 people had breakthroughs in their vaccinations.”

The doctor has not even sought to get his vaccine approved as he claims it “would take too long, it would cost millions.”

Karl Lauterbach an epidemic expert commented: “When vaccine specialists around the world are working at full throttle on vaccines, you have to be very confident to believe that you, as an individual, can still make a difference.

“And when the vaccination is carried out without regulatory approval, it’s highly problematic. It raises all sorts of legal and ethical questions.”

