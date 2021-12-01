EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pushing for mandatory vaccinations across the entire European Union.

The EU Commission President said it’s now a “race against time”.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is pushing for mandatory vaccinations across the entire European Union – stating it’s “time to think about mandatory vaccinations”.

The EU Commission President, speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, December 1, said it will ultimately be up to member states to decide their own vaccine rules – but the emergence of the Omicron variant means that people are now in a “race against time”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She also states that it is her personal opinion that the time is right to discuss forcing people to get the COVID vaccine.

“We have one-third of the population which is not vaccinated. This is 150million people – that is a lot. Not each and everyone could be vaccinated… but the vast majority could,” she said.

Speaking at the EU conference on the “new COVID challenges”, von der Leyen also said that people need to “prepare for the worst.”

“They have read about multiple mutations and what it can be, and we know from our experience with the Delta variant that it is a race against time,” she told the conference.

Earlier, von der Leyen tweeted: “We are now facing a double challenge in the fight against COVID-19. The rapid resurgence of Delta across Europe and a new variant of concern: Omicron.

“Full vaccination and boosters provide the strongest protection there is. And they are available now.”

We are now facing a double challenge in the fight against #COVID19. The rapid resurgence of Delta across Europe and a new variant of concern: Omicron. Full vaccination and boosters provide the strongest protection there is. And they are available now. https://t.co/FOuda4Jbvj — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 1, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.