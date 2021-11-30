Spain’s most expensive restaurant



Dabiz Muñoz’s restaurant, DiverXO, in Madrid, boasts three Michelin stars, and three Repsol suns. Not surprisingly, the chef has just been given the award for Best Chef in the World 2021. However, after a price increase, it seems that his establishment is also about to become the most expensive in Spain.

As the economic newspaper CincoDías has shared, from January 2022, Cristina Pedroche‘s husband’s restaurant will raise the price of its tasting menu from €250 to €360. Added to this amount would be €150 per person if you want to enjoy a selection of wines chosen by the sommelier Miguel Angel Millan, or €300 euros if you want a high-class pairing.

DiverXO is, since this year, positioned at number 20 in the list of the best restaurants in the world, and the only one with three Michelin stars – of the 11 in Spain – to raise the price of its menu.

As a result, Dabiz Muñoz’s restaurant ranks above places like Martin Berasategui’s in Lasarte, Guipuzcoa, with a tasting menu of €290 euros. Or, that of Eneko Atxa, in Azurmendi, Vizcaya, with one of €250 euros, and above that of Arzak in San Sebastian, at €242 euros.

This 46 per cent rise in the price of its menu is Dabiz Muñoz’s way of blaming an issue that haunts the hospitality industry. He claims his need to take care of the workforce, a problem that has been accentuated after the pandemic. In fact, he declared to CincoDias that the restaurant “is not profitable from the inside out” and they are currently fighting, “to make what is eaten for what is served”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

