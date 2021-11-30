Owners fined after drivers left dodging horses in the road in Spain’s Sevilla.

Officers from the Local Police in Sevilla have ordered four people to pay fines after several horses caused chaos roaming free near Torreblanca. The horses had been wandering free for months.

According to the Sevilla City Council, the horse owners will be reported to the judicial authorities. They face alleged crimes against road safety.

Officers from the East-Alcosa-Torreblanca District and the Local Police headquarters have been working for months to bring the situation under control. Residents have been complaining regarding horses roaming free on the road and causing chaos.

Drivers have said they have had to dodge horses in the road to avoid accidents.

In October four interventions were carried out. This led to a coordinated operation being set up between the Sevilla Local Police, the Cavalry Unit of the National Police and the City Council’s Animal Health Services.

The operation involved around 20 people and the animals were eventually safely corralled and caught. The animals were then taken by a National Police cavalry unit lorry to the municipal animal service.

When the Local Police have completed their investigations the reports will be sent to the judicial authorities.

