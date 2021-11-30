Off-duty police officer killed a pedestrian, put body in car and went home.

The officer drove home to talk to his mother then returned to the scene with the dead man in his back seat.

AN off-duty police officer from New Jersey allegedly killed a pedestrian after running him over on the highway before driving the victim’s body home and returning to the scene with the dead man in his back seat, state prosecutors say.

According to New Jersey police, 25-year-old Louis Santiago – travelling with 25-year-old passenger Albert Guzman – fatally struck 29-year-old nurse Damian Dymka, with his 2005 Honda Accord, around 3 am on the Garden State Parkway on November 1.

Santiago apparently drifted toward the right shoulder near exit 151 and struck Dymka, killing him. Neither Santiago nor Guzman called the emergency services, prosecutors allege.

However, the men did allegedly return to the scene ‘multiple times,’ deciding finally to transport Dymka to Santiago’s home, located nearby in Bloomfield, to discuss what to do with Santiago’s mother, according to the National Post. New Jersey State Police arrived to find Dymka dead in the back seat of the Honda after Santiago’s father – a Newark police lieutenant – finally called the incident in.

According to officials, Santiago was arrested and charged with reckless driving, vehicular homicide, desecrating human remains, tampering with physical evidence and other charges that include two counts of official misconduct.

Santiago’s 53-year-old mother Annette and Guzman were charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains and hindering apprehension.

