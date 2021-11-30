Cockfights and circuses could soon be hit by staggering fines

Cockfights and circuses with wild animals could soon be hit by staggering fines in Spain.

A controversial new animal protection law would see wild animal circuses banned along with cockfighting. Staggering fines could also be imposed for any infractions.

The Ministry of Social Rights is working on the new animal welfare law. This would bring in fines up to 600,000 euros for cockfighting. Cockfighting is currently still legal under certain circumstances in Andalucia and the Canary Islands due to its cultural history.

The new law would see wild animals banned from circuses. Circuses could face fines of up to 100,000 euros if they do not obey when the rules come into force.

At the moment though it is not yet certain when the law will come into force. This is causing friction among parties in the Spanish government. The Ministry of agriculture seems to be on the side of hunters who they are determined to protect.

The Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra outlined the new law in October. The new rules would bring a major overhaul to regulations surrounding animal ownership and breeding. This is something that Podemos are keen to see happen as soon as possible.

Developments regarding the law though have been slow and it still needs to be approved by the Council of ministers. The text for the law though has already been finalised.

