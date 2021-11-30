Brazil legend Claudio Taffarel joins Liverpool FC coaching staff.

Legendary Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel will be added to Klopp’s backroom staff.

LEGENDARY Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel – who won the 1994 World Cup with his country – joins Liverpool FC and will be added to Jurgen Klopp’s coaching staff.

Taffarel will combine his role as a goalkeeping coach for the club with his national team duties, according to The Athletic. Current LFC number one, Alisson Becker, will no doubt be excited to work alongside his fellow Brazilian having worked together for the national side.

The 55-year-old, who also won two Copa America titles, will work alongside and complement the long-serving John Achterberg and his assistant Jack Robinson.

According to Goal, Becker, who signed a new six-year deal with the Reds in the summer, was instrumental in bringing the goalkeeping legend to the Anfield club.

The news outlet reports that Taffarel visited Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre last week after holding initial discussions with the club over a potential role during the summer.

During an 18-year career, Taffarel played professionally for five different clubs in both Brazil and Europe. He began his senior career in 1985 with Brazilian side Internacional, before moving onto Parma, Reggiana, Atlético Mineiro, and Galatasaray.

He ended his career in 2003, after a second spell with Italian team Parma.

Taffarel won more than 100 caps for Brazil and appeared in eight major international tournaments over the course of one full decade.

After winning the World Cup in 1994, the legendary goalkeeper helped Brazil to a second-place finish in the 1998 World Cup and he won a silver medal at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games.

