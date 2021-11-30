Activity increases again with 123 earthquakes on La Palma in one night

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has located 123 earthquakes on La Palma between midnight and 8:17am.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has located 123 earthquakes on La Palma between midnight and 8:17am, November 30, with movements that have increased considerably.

This increase in seismicity has been noted mainly in the municipality of Fuencaliente, where several earthquakes of intensity 3 to 3.8 and magnitudes between III and IV have been registered.

Specifically, the highest intensity in that municipality was 3.8, magnitude III-IV and occurred at 12:37am at about 12 kilometres.

Later, at 6:42am, the municipality of El Paso registered an earthquake with an intensity of 4.1, although it occurred about 40 kilometres away.

The latest report from the National Security Directorate (DSN) indicates that with regard to the seismicity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the tremor values coinciding with the magmatic activity have decreased, recovering their low value, however, intermediate depths have increased to 20 kilometres.

The Pevolca Plan monitors the new flow from the northwest that has slowed down its progress towards La Laguna while pointing out that the activity of the main emission centres has decreased, which is currently focused on eruptive sources that opened last Sunday.

Air quality has improved and reflects good rates except for Los Llanos de Aridane and Puntagorda, which is regular. It is expected that the current favourable scenario for the airport’s operations will continue in the coming days.

Currently, the area affected by lava is expected to be 1,115.82 hectares, a figure pending revision, with a maximum width of 3,500 metres.