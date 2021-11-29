Sweden’s first female prime minister is back after resigning just last week

Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s first female prime minister, is back at the head of the government after resigning just last week.

Sweden has reelected Magdalena Andersson as the nation’s first female prime minister just 5 days after she was forced to resign. Andersson, who has been the Minister for Finance since 2014, had been in the role for only 7 hours when political turmoil caused her to step down. The Green Party was unwilling to accept the budget drawn up by a group of opposition parties and left the government.

This bizarre turn of events occurred after weeks of negotiations between parties to form a government. The president of the Swedish parliament, Andreas Norlén, said that he “regretted” what had happened on Wednesday, and after another vote in parliament today, Andersson has emerged victorious.

Now it remains to be seen if the swearing-in of the 54-year-old economist as the new prime minister will lead to any further turmoil. She is taking over from fellow member of the Swedish Social Democratic Party Stefan Lofven.

This result means that the Social Democrat Party will now form a one-party government until the next parliamentary elections, set for September 2022.

