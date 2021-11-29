Omicron community transmission suspected in UK

The number of cases of the new variant is rising across the UK as it elsewhere, of more concern though is that six of the cases in Scotland have no history of travel. This news suggests that Omicron community transmission has already begun in the UK.

The new variant, first identified in South Africa, has been found in four cases in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Speaking about the cases Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “At this stage we know that not all of them have any recent travel history to or known links with others who have travelled to the countries in southern Africa where the variant was originally detected. This suggests that there might already be some community transmission of this variant in Scotland.”

Although there is no evidence yet that the virus is widespread, “there is no doubt that this presents potentially the most challenging development in the course of the pandemic for quite some time,” she said.

Scientists are still researching the new variant with insufficient evidence to suggest symptoms are different or more severe. However all governments are taking precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Evidence from South Africa is that Omicron community transmission has taken place with the virus now being the most prominent in urban areas.

