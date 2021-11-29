Off duty police officer saved a man from burning car in Merida

An off-duty National Police officer saved a man from a burning car in Merida. The events took place on 26 November, at around 15.15 hours, when the policeman, while walking along Ribera del Tajo street, noticed a vehicle on fire and a man inside.

The man was in a state of shock and unable to act coherently. He had activated the central locking system. This action was putting his life and the lives of the people around him in imminent danger. This man, when told by the officer to get out of the car, ignored the instructions.

Moment of opportunity

At one point, the man inside the burning car lowered his window. This is when the police officer saw a moment of opportunity. He took advantage to put his arm in and open the door of the burning vehicle. The actions of the officer saved the man from the burning car in Merida as he could drag him to safety.

Extinguish the fire

At the same time, witnesses who saw the burning car in Merida called the CIMACC 091 room to alert them to what was happening, and a team immediately arrived to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher until the arrival of the fire brigade, which put out the fire.

The 47-year-old man was taken to a health centre to be assessed for injuries. It is thanks to the swift actions of police officer Andrés Gómez who saved the man from the burning car in Merida.

