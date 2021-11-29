Newborn baby abandoned in a drain and saved by stray cats

A newborn baby had been abandoned in a drain in the Indian city of Mumbai and was saved by stray cats when they alerted authorities to her presence.

A newborn baby girl was rescued after being abandoned and left to die in a sewer drain in the city of Mumbai, on the west coast of India. The local police stated that some residents of the area found the baby after a group of stray cats gathered at a particular point near the road and began meowing and purring noisily.

The Mumbai police have not commented on the possible reasons behind the abandonment, but similar incidents in the past have been attributed to the preference for boys over girls in India, a country where women have historically faced large amounts of discrimination and girls are seen as a financial burden, particularly in poor communities.

It is not unusual for undesired female fetuses to be aborted illegally, or for baby girls to be killed or abandoned once they are born.

The newborn girl was rescued by a team of police led by women in a suburban neighbourhood of Mumbai earlier this month. When the police arrived, they found the girl in the sewer drain crying with distress. She was dressed in shabby clothing and soaking wet.

Two officials took her out of the drain and took her to the hospital. “When we took the baby out, she was freezing; her arms had gone blue,” said the police officer Sheetal Sonawane.

Doctors have said that the baby is in a stable condition and that she will remain in observation for the next few days.

