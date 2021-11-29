Marbella police arrest a man for discharging a weapon in public



In a press release from the National Police, it is revealed that a 35-year-old man with numerous police records was arrested in the Malaga municipality of Marbella on November 16. His arrest took place at around 12.30pm after the individual reportedly fired a weapon into the air. According to the report, after firing the shot, he shouted, “I’m in charge here”.

The incident occurred on Calle Santo Domingo, when the man got out of a vehicle and fired the shot. After discharging the weapon, the man fled and tried to hide in a nearby building. An eyewitness alerted the police on the 091 emergency number, with patrols quickly arriving on the scene. They quickly cordoned off the area and initiated a search for the suspect.

A search of the immediate vicinity soon located the man, who was spotted leaving a building, having changed his clothing, but fitting descriptions given by witnesses. He was immediately arrested for crimes against people and property, and for the alleged involvement in public disorder, and the illegal possession of a weapon.

In a subsequent search of his home, officers uncovered a semiautomatic pistol hidden in a toolbox in a closet. They also found a dozen 7.65-mm calibre bullets, along with clothes fitting his previous description. The detainee has been put at the disposal of Marbella’s No1 Court, as reported by diariosur.es.

