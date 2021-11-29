Man attacked by crocodile after taking selfie thinking it was plastic

A man taking a selfie was attacked by a crocodile when it turned out that it was not made of plastic as he had thought.

Nehemias Chipada, a 68-year-old man, was seriously injured after being attacked by a crocodile as he attempted to take a selfie with it in the Amaya View theme park in the city of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines.

Chipada was celebrating his birthday with his family when he spotted what he thought was a plastic crocodile. It was so perfectly realistic that he couldn’t resist taking a selfie with it. He then went down to the water towards the crocodile, and as he approached it to take the photo, the animal attacked him.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Chipada’s arm became completely trapped between the animal’s jaws and he began to cry out for help to get away as the crocodile tried to drag him into the water.

Fortunately, Chipada was able to free his arm before the crocodile tore it off. However, he still sustained serious injuries and needed to undergo multiple surgeries. He suffered from fractured bones and needed stitches in eight places. A crocodile tooth was also found in his arm.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social networks, receiving hundreds of thousands of views. In response to such attention, the Amaya View theme park has agreed to cover the costs of Chipada’s medical treatment, although they have stated that the man had entered a restricted area and that there are plenty of signs around the park to warn visitors.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.