Cat saves its owner from lethal shopping surprise

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Cat saves its owner from lethal shopping surprise
Image: Pixabay

Cat saves its own from a potentially lethal shopping surprise in Australia.

Ricky Owens was saved by his pet cat’s peculiar behaviour. Ricky had left home for a few hours to do the shopping and had left one of the doors open slightly at his home in Australia. During the couple of hours he was away a huge tiger snake managed to make its way into the house.

Tiger snakes are venomous and both Ricky and the cat were in danger. When he returned home his cat Gordon was acting strangely. Gordon was hissing and scratching and kept attacking one of Ricky’s armchairs. Ricky was surprised by Gordon’s behaviour so lifted the furniture. He did not see anything strange there though.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Ricky headed off out and went to a local bar. When he came back home though Gordon was still behaving peculiarly. Gordon was scratching at one of Ricky’s shopping bags from earlier in the day. Ricky picked up the bag to be greeted by a metre-long poisonous snake.

Ricky commented: “The cat, the snake and I jumped up in the air.” The snake tried to hide under the fridge but was still partially visible. He added: “I didn’t know which end was the biting end and which was the tail”.

Ricky made a brave move and grabbed the snake before throwing it over his back fence. Ricky commented on the incident and said: “If your animal does something in the house that it doesn’t usually do, be aware of it”.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here