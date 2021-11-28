A man in the municipality of Manises, Valencia, banged on his neighbour’s wall and got more than he bargained for when his neighbour responded by threatening him with a shotgun.

The National Police have arrested a 58-year-old man in Manises, Valencia, who threatened to kill his neighbour while pointing a shotgun at him.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the early hours of Saturday, November 28, when the police were called to a house where an armed man was threatening to kill his neighbour. When they arrived on the scene, the police officers were informed that just moments before, the irate man had been on the balcony, pointing a shotgun at his neighbour on the adjacent balcony and claiming that he was going to kill him. The victim had taken refuge inside.

The police went to the suspect’s flat immediately. The suspect gave them permission to enter and openly confessed that he had threatened his neighbour because he was “banging on the wall”. He also informed the officers that he had the full intention of killing him.

Immediately after speaking to the police officers, the man opened the door to the balcony and tried to jump off, but one of the officers was able to grab him and pull him back inside.

The man has been arrested and will now face trial.

