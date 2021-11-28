Super mutant omicron variant arrives in Australia. Two cases of the super mutant omicron have been confirmed in Australia’s Sydney.

According to NSW Health officials, two cases have been confirmed by genomic testing. The affected travellers had arrived in Sydney on Saturday night. The travellers had arrived from southern Africa.

NSW Health commented: “They underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for Covid late last night,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are in isolation in the Special Health Accommodation.”

According to Dominic Perrottet, two flights arrived on Saturday carrying people from nine African nations that are currently of concern.

Mary-Louise McLaws is a Professor of Epidemiology at UNSW. She believes that the authorities need to quickly act regarding quarantine measures for travellers. She took to Twitter and commented: “Omicron still not fully understood,

“Is transmission faster, does it reduce vaccine efficacy, is it as hard to mitigate outbreaks Delta?

“Until +90% vaccination coverage of total pop (not just +12yr) quarantine must be supervised for every traveller from every country. [With] testing on day-1, 4, 5.”

Experts do not fully understand the risks yet of the omicron variant. Dr Paul Griffin, Director of Infectious Diseases at Brisbane’s Mater Health told ABC: “I don’t think we’re back to square one. A lot of us thought this is what this virus is going to keep doing, going to keep evolving and we are going to keep finding new variants.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.