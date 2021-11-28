Juventus offices raided by Italian police

By
Chris King
-
0
Juventus offices raided by Italian police
Juventus offices raided by Italian police. image: twitter

Juventus offices raided by Italian police

Officers from the Italian police’s financial unit raided the Turin and Milan offices of football giants Juventus on the morning of Saturday, November 27. According to prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto, they were reportedly searching for documents relating to the Serie A club’s transfer activities between 2019 and 2021.

The Italian football club is listed on Milan’s stock exchange, and is the most successful team in the country, having won 36 Serie A titles to date. This investigation allegedly surrounded “revenues from players” registration rights.

A statement issued said that the club was “cooperating with the investigators, and trusts that it will clarify any aspect of interest to it”. It is believed that also under investigation are Andrea Agnelli, who owns Juventus, and is its chairman, along with vice-president Pavel Nedved. Stefano Cerrato, the chief financial officer, is also thought to be under investigation, along with Fabio Paratici, now Tottenham’s director of football.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Anna Maria Loreto, a Turin prosecutor, said the investigation is looking into whether false information was given to investors by senior managers at Juventus, and whether they issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

The Juventus statement added that it “believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles, and in line with the international practice in the football industry and market conditions”.

Last September, another investigation was allegedly carried out by market regulator CONSOB. This was confirmed by the club at the time, and confirmed that it was in relation to revenue received from player transfers.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here