Benalmadena registers an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude

An earthquake has shaken the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena late this afternoon, Sunday, November 28. With an intensity of III according to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), it was registered at 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Residents of other parts of the Costa del Sol reported feeling the tremor, which hit at around 8.47pm. The movement was recorded at a depth of around 60km. Its epicentre was located in Benalmadena, but most of Malaga province has felt it, including the areas of Mijas, Fuengirola, and Las Lagunas.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural damage to properties in any of the municipalities that felt the tremor.

This is the second tremor of the weekend, after the previous one registered in the Malaga province seaside resort of Torremolinos last Friday 26. That quake was recorded at a depth of 90km, at 2.1 magnitude, and was not felt by the residents of the area, as reported by malagahoy.es.

