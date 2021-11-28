BA Hong Kong flights suspended after positive crew Covid test

British Airways has confirmed that its flights to and from Hong Kong are temporarily suspended after a crew member reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The airline has apologised to their customers for the disruption to their travel plans.

Various staff members are now having to quarantine in the former British territory while supported by the British flag carrier.

According to reports, a member of the flight crew was found to have Coronavirus on arrival at Hong Kong international airport on Saturday 28 November, leaving BA Hong Kong flights suspended until the crew can be reinstated or replaced.

BA said in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong while we review operational requirements for this route. We apologise to our customers who have had their travel plans disrupted and will be in touch to give them options.”

There was no indication given by the operator to say when the service and flights would be resumed on the route.

This new development having BA Hong Kong flights suspended has come as nations have tightened travel controls owing to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. Amongst these new control, the UK’s red list for travel has returned, with 10 south African countries placed upon it. The countries are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Arrivals from all of these countries will need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of £2,285.

Passengers arriving in the UK have been told that from 4 am on Tuesday they will have to take a PCR test for COVID-19, with the expectation they will have to self-isolate until they test negative.

All contacts with a suspected case of the Omicron variant will have to isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, amid concerns existing jabs will be less effective against the strain that is believed to spread rapidly.

