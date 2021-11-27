PDC star Tony Ayres dies aged 54

The world of professional darts is in mourning today, Saturday, November 27, after confirmation by the PDC of the passing of their former star, Tony Ayres. Tony died aged just 54.

“The PDC is saddened to learn that Tony Ayres has passed away, aged 54. Everyone at the PDC sends their condolences to Tony’s family and friends”, tweeted the official PDC account. Tony competed in the PDC between 2007 and 2013.

Known as the ‘T-man’, whilst competing in the 2010 UK OPen darts tournament, Tony produced one of televised darts’ most-memorable moments. Involved in a dramatic match with top English player, James Wade, he won a sudden-death game 10-9, to reach the semi-finals.

With two legs of the match to go, Ayres found himself one leg behind, needing to win both remaining legs to seal the match. Incredibly, Wade slipped up in the penultimate leg, allowing Ayres to draw level at 9-9. An unbelievable finish in the final leg saw Ayres nail a 152 checkout to win the match, which you can watch below.

This moment was recalled by one of many fans who swamped Twitter with messages of condolences, “Absolutely devastating news, that 152 against Wade will be remembered forever”.

He also competed in the 2009 PDC World Championships, but lost in the second round to Andy Hamilton.