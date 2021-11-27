Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria boundaries set

After nine years, Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria will finally have their boundaries set. In 2012 the town boundaries were illogically set back to those established in 1873 which then used the Totalan stream to mark the borderline. But, after a century and a half, the stream has naturally shifted its course and now runs slightly to the left, making the old boundary no longer applicable.

One city split into two

With the Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria boundaries as they are cause many problems to residents and local administrations. The football pitch of La Cala del Moral is located in the capital. In Calle Huelva, in the Calasol urbanization, there are 25 homes that pay their service rates to Malaga, and worse, there are neighbors of the same block that belong to two different cities. As you can imagine, this is exceptionally problematic for all concerned. Both city councils have been trying to find a solution for the Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria Boundaries since the change happened.

The Plenary of the City Council of Rincon de la Victoria on Friday unanimously approved the proposal of the Mayor to initiate the procedure for altering the municipalities of Rincon de la Victoria and Malaga. In the Casona del Parque they also did so last week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Need to address the physical reality

“Recovering the boundary of 1873 did not make any sense because the limit was, and has always been in the Totalán stream. That is why when we alleged, we raised the need to address the physical reality,” stressed Jimenez. This procedure consists of initiating a procedure to alter the boundary line of the municipalities and requires the creation of a joint committee, which will have a maximum period of six months to resubmit the specific proposal to both plenary sessions. With this plenary agreement, the procedure initiated in 2013 has expired. The mixed commission will be made up of representatives of both municipalities as well as technicians and specialists in different fields.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.