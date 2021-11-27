Four People Arrested after Marbella Restaurant Break-In

A Marbella restaurant break-in has resulted in the arrest of four people after they climbed a wall 2.5 metres high to gain entry.

The National Police arrested four people in the early hours of Saturday, November 27, as they were caught red-handed trying to make an escape after breaking into and stealing from a restaurant in Marbella. The suspects were caught close to the establishment in a vehicle loaded with food products.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 in the morning. A witness called the authorities and reported having seen several people climb over the wall surrounding the restaurant and then load a vehicle with goods.

The police were able to secure the area quickly and prevented the vehicle from getting away. They then arrested the perpetrators, who were three men and a woman between the ages of 42 – 55.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police found tools that had been used to break into the building, including hammers, pliers and chisels; products stolen from the restaurant, such as crates of drinks and eggs; and items of clothing with the restaurant’s logo.

The robbers had climbed a wall 2.5 metres high and had forced a lock to gain access to the godos, which had been stored in a cupboard outside. There was also evidence that they had tried to enter the main building, but they were not able to do so.

