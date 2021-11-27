Diplomatic incident

A MOROCCAN fish farm, recently installed near Spain’s Chafarinas Islands, could potentially affect the Almeria-Melilla ferry’s safety.

The Spanish government has now complained to the Moroccan embassy’s Commercial Attache, Farid Aulouhaj, according to reports in the Spanish national daily, El Pais.

The Chafarinas have been under Spanish control since 1847 although Morocco does not officially recognise Spain’s sovereignty over these waters, or those off Ceuta, Melilla, Velez de la Gomera and Alhucemas.