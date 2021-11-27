Bus chaos looms

STRIKE THREAT: Bus drivers call for higher basic wage and better conditions Photo credit: Comisiones Obreras Almeria

ALMERIA could soon find itself without buses if a threatened strike goes ahead.

Unless working conditions of 950 employees of 62 companies improve, they intend to stop work over 14 days between December 3 and January 10, revealed the Comisiones Obreras, UGT and CGT unions.

Under the Convenio Digno (Decent Agreement) banner, the drivers are calling for a higher basic salary, now fixed at just over €1,000.  They also want time away from their homes to be accepted as part of the working day.

“Downtime hours are not reflected in our take-home pay,” the drivers argue.

If the strike goes ahead, the stoppages will affect metropolitan, inter-urban, inter-provincial and school buses.


