Bus chaos looms

ALMERIA could soon find itself without buses if a threatened strike goes ahead.

Unless working conditions of 950 employees of 62 companies improve, they intend to stop work over 14 days between December 3 and January 10, revealed the Comisiones Obreras, UGT and CGT unions.

Under the Convenio Digno (Decent Agreement) banner, the drivers are calling for a higher basic salary, now fixed at just over €1,000. They also want time away from their homes to be accepted as part of the working day.

“Downtime hours are not reflected in our take-home pay,” the drivers argue.

If the strike goes ahead, the stoppages will affect metropolitan, inter-urban, inter-provincial and school buses.