News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

BENIDORM ALLOTMENTS: Another 56 will be ready next year Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Work training BENIDORM will have another 56 allotments on an 8,500-square metre plot in the l’Horta neighbourhood on the outskirts of the town.  Ten pupils from Benidorm’s l’Escola d’Ocupacio Et Formem school, which provides training for future employment, are preparing the allotments which will be ready for use next year.

Poles apart VILLAJOYOSA’S El Charco beach and inland Benimantell are amongst the locations chosen for Unicornios, a full-length Spanish film directed by Alex Lora.  Due to be released next year, it tells the story of Isa, a young feminist who wants a polyamorous relationship and Guillem, who believes in monogamy.

Bad smell JAVEA residents who live in the zone between l’Arenal and Duanes have complained about the “stench” that emanates from the local Ramblars rubbish tip where fire had started some days earlier.  Depending on the direction of the wind, the smell was unbearable throughout the entire area, they maintained.

La Cala run FINESTRAT holds its second Cala de Finestrat Christmas Race on December 18 over a five-kilometre route for over-14s and with races for children.  Setting out from the La Cala beach at 10am, the event will also raise funds for Caritas Finestrat and the Benidorm-Marina Baja Animal Protection Society. 

More fish EXPERTS at the Montgo-Denia Scientific Station have recommended extending the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve from its existing 250 hectares to 1,400.  Not only would this protect the environment, but making it larger could increase catches for the professional fishing sector outside the reserve, the scientists argued.


