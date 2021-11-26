How ClickUp and Its Competitors Seek To Disrupt Project Management

The current space of technology and software development has been undergoing immense change since the start of the pandemic. Research has revealed that using Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the recruitment process will experience a 20% increase in employee performance. Even more, the same article states that AI can help increase company revenue by as much as 4%, a small factor considering the massive impact AI and technology currently has in the world.

While most companies and smaller businesses are now making the switch to online and cloud-based technology, the demand for cloud-based project management software such as ClickUp, WorkflowMax, Capterra, and Asana to name a few, are helping remote teams organize, structure, plan and prioritize work on one simple platform. But with so many new project management software coming to the table, how are companies choosing a platform that will meet the needs of their teams?

In reviewing dozens, a recent ClickUp review from experts at The Digital Project Manager revealed just how complex, yet simple these platforms can be. Founded in 2016, ClickUp is now disrupting the industry with cloud-based project management software that is changing how remote teams are working, and here is how they’re doing it.

Best Project Management Software:

How ClickUp works

With more than 200,000 teams across the world making use of ClickUp, the platform has become a digital hub of transformation for many people looking to do business in one centralized place. The platform, which uses cloud-based software, puts apps such as tasks, documents, chat, and project management in one secure digital space.

There is a combination of features that has made it so popular – the most notable is that teams can easily track, and analyze projects as they progress with various third-party apps and tools. The main attraction for ClickUp is that members can easily customize just about anything – from spreadsheets, web pages, task lists to project leads.

Who uses ClickUp?

ClickUp can be used in a variety of settings and industries – the most prevalent being:

Human Resources

Financial Administration

Digital Marketing & Design

Product Development

Telehealth and Healthcare

Thousands of remote teams are using ClickUp as a way to strategically implement organizational methods that will ensure more productive and streamlined management systems. The use and versatility of ClickUp have become popular for a variety of businesses in various sectors.

Alternatives to ClickUp

There are now endless choices and alternatives when it comes to cloud-based project management systems and software. Here’s a look at some of the leading alternatives to ClickUp.

Workzone

This platform is task-based, focusing on giving teams more flexibility in how they manage and distribute projects.

GanttPRO

For teams regularly using Gantt charts, GanttPRO comes with ready-to-use Gantt templates that make it easier for employees to collaborate on various projects.

Advantage

More focused on business management, within a firm or corporation, Advantage makes it easy for various departments to track, report, and analyze various business management structures in one place.

Scoro

Rated as one of the most popular choices for creative teams, this cloud-based project management platform can integrate a variety of apps and is suitable for both teams and individuals.

Notion

Notion is best used for planning and assigning new work to members working on various projects, all on one digital space. What makes Notion so popular is that it stores all your information and data in one space in case you lose it or need to review it again later.

These are a few of the various alternatives to ClickUp, overall each of these has some incredible features and tools. There are of course some honorable mentions, including, Redmine, Flock, Freedcamp, FunctionFox, and nTask among others. Depending on your budget, and physical needs – there surely is an endless supply of reliable cloud-based project management systems available on the market.

The final verdict

Because the use of Artificial Intelligence has become an incorporated aspect of our everyday lives – these systems are now making it easier and more convenient for remote teams to easily complete and manage projects. Finally, depending on your physical needs, ClickUp provides cloud-based solutions to various digital issues for companies and firms, which has now made them one of the most notable digital platforms in the world.