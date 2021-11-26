Formula 1 Spanish deal renewed until 2026

Formula 1 has renewed its contract with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026. In a statement regarding the Formula 1 Spanish deal, the company said: “We want to thank the promotor and the authorities for their engagement and support and look forward to continuing to build our relationship in the years ahead”.

As part of the new agreement, improvements to the track and facilities will be made ahead of the race on May 22nd 2022, including upgrades and improvements towards the circuit’s ambitious sustainability plans.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 said: “We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. I want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together. The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz up close.”

Speaking of the Formula 1 Spanish deal, Roger Torrent, Catalan Minister of Business and Labour, and Circuit de Barcelone-Catalunya President added: “We welcome the renewal of this contract, which includes a mutual commitment clause to help us turn Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya into a model and world benchmark of sustainability applied to this type of facility. We want the circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation and the adaptation of infrastructures to the demands of the climate emergency”.

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. The first Spanish Grand Prix was held in 1913 and has been a part of the F1 world championship since 1968 at a variety of venues.

