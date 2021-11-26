National police officers have been working tirelessly on an operation to get a British drug gang dismantled in Malaga. Officers of the National Police, in coordination with the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom, have dismantled a criminal organisation in Malaga, mainly made up of British and Polish nationals, dedicated to drug and arms trafficking.

As part of Operation Ambulance, a British drug gang is dismantled and investigators have arrested 17 people for their alleged involvement in the crimes of drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons, electricity fraud, and membership of a criminal organisation.

Investigations started last year

As reported by the Provincial police station in a statement, “the investigation began after the arrest of the driver of a van, a British citizen, who tried to evade a police checkpoint in Estepona in April last year, when 200,000 pounds sterling were seized hidden in the boot of the vehicle”. In a search carried out in his home in Estepona, the agents seized a semi-automatic pistol and 44,000 Euros. The criminal was then extradited to the requesting country.

International police cooperation was activated and UDYCO Costa del Sol officers learned from the UK National Crime Agency that the money seized in Estepona originated from illegal activities of a violent criminal organisation, operating mainly in the British city of Warrington, made up mostly of British nationals, whose main activities were illegal arms trafficking, drug trafficking and the laundering of profits obtained from criminal activities.

Drug export to the UK

According to the proceedings, the organisation aimed to supply drugs and weapons for export to the United Kingdom, using lorries and vehicles to transport the goods by road. In February of this year, a van was intercepted in Marbella with 29 kilos of hashish. The officers arrested the driver, a Polish national.

From that moment on, events accelerated and it was discovered that the organisation was receiving the drugs at a farm located in Alhaurín El Grande. officers detected a lorry leaving the plot located in the Guadalhorce Valley, together with two ‘shuttle’ cars, the van finally being intercepted in Vélez-Málaga and 91 kilos of hashish being intercepted inside the frames of a set of mirrors. This action led to the arrest of the driver of the truck and four other people, who were carrying out support and security functions, in Algarrobo. All of these actions were the start of the British drug gang being dismantled.

During the operation, several searches were carried out in different locations. in total, officers found the British drug gang they dismantled had 188 kilograms of hashish, 31 kilos of marijuana, 355 cannabis Sativa plants, 3.2 kilos of cocaine, 64,980 Euros in cash, 17 vehicles – seven cars, six motorbikes, three vans, and a truck, a semi-automatic pistol, tools for packaging marijuana, mobile phones, documentation, and tools.

