Windows 11 suffered its first cyberattack

Microsoft have announced that Windows 11, its newest operating system, suffered its first cyberattack earlier this month. The software, which has already received some criticism for its impact on performance, grants hackers administrator privileges on all versions of the Windows operating system.

Microsoft thought they had dealt with the cyberattack, which takes advantage of a bug in the Windows installer, earlier this month. However it is now clear that the patch issued has not worked, with Microsoft yet to issue a “fix”.

The cyberattack is believed to be a “proof of concept”, that is an attempt by hackers to exploit the vulnerabilities in the software system. Researchers believe that once tested, hackers could use the flaw to carry out a bigger and more far-reaching cyberattack.

Speaking about the cyberattack, Nic Biasini Head of Outreach at Cisco Talos, said that “During our investigation, we analysed recent samples of malware and were able to identify several that were already trying to exploit the system’s vulnerabilities. Since the volumes involved are low, it is likely that those involved are working with the proof-of-concept code or testing for future campaigns.”

Microsoft have rate the vulnerability to be of medium severity, however the company has yet to provide a timeline for when they will release a fix for Windows 11 which suffered its first cyberattack this month.

