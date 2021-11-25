Spanish village left underwater for 30 years reappears

Photographs show a flooded Spanish village that was abandoned nearly 30 years ago.

Photographs show a flooded Spanish village that was abandoned in 1992, nearly 30 years ago, in Aceredo, near Lobois.

Families were forced to abandon their homes when a reservoir was built, a Portuguese hydroelectric plant closed its floodgates causing the Limia river to flood the valley.

Five villages in the province of Ourense tried to oppose the evictions but did not succeed and were forced to evacuate. With 51 per cent of homeowners agreeing to depart, a forced seizure of land was published which meant that the rest of the inhabitants also had to leave.

Aceredo has been underwater ever since, only emerging in the very rare case that Lindoso reservoir falls to very low levels – which is happening now.

Images taken on Monday, November 22, show an eerie and partially preserved Aceredo.

The stone structures in the village have survived, however, many of the roofs have deteriorated and collapsed.

Metal has been rusted and mud has filled doorways and homes due to three decades of being underwater.

Now, with water levels low, roads, pathways and outlines of farmland can be seen.

There are also abandoned cars, personal objects and even possessions on shelves and tables.

On Monday, families of Aceredo who still live nearby could be seen wandering around what remains of the lost village.