Seven arrested for drugs and animal abuse in Mallorca’s Son Malferit



A joint operation was carried out on the Balearic island of Mallorca, today, Thursday, November 25, by officers from the National Police, Guardia Civil, and Palma Local Police. As a result, they have arrested seven individuals in the Son Malferit neighbourhood, suspected of drug trafficking, and animal abuse.

Of the seven detainees, four have reportedly been charged with alleged crimes against public health, while the other three are charged with animal abuse.

The officers searched five homes in the Cami Fondo, where they discovered two marijuana plantations, which have since have been dismantled. Various amounts of narcotic substances were seized, including marijuana and hashish.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A variety of animals were also found, being kept in were in extremely unsanitary conditions, surrounded by urine and large amounts of excrement. They were believed to be kept for illegal sales, and included horses, different breeds of caged dogs, roosters, even exotic fish. These have now been transferred to an animal sanctuary to be cared for.

This operation involved officers from the National Police’s Group II on Narcotic Drugs, and the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) unit of the Guardia Civil, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.