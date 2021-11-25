Mr Motivator reveals heartbreak as young granddaughter dies of meningitis.

The 67-year-old TV fitness instructor has revealed that his granddaughter Hadassah has died from meningitis. The 12-year-old lost her five-day battle against the illness.

Mr motivator revealed that Hadassah died in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 25.

Mr motivator also known as Derrick Evans shared his heartbreak and said: “It’s not meant to happen like this. The circle of life dictates that parents and grandparents go first.

“You are not supposed to bury your child or your grandchild. We have to fight on no matter what.

“I want to remind everyone to tell your loved ones every day how much you love them.”

He went on to reveal that his granddaughter died in Antigua. Hadassah is the daughter of Derrick’s oldest daughter, Caroline Evans Charles.

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes (meninges) that surround the brain and spinal cord.

“The swelling of meningitis usually triggers signs and symptoms such as a headache, fever, and a stiff neck.

“Most cases of meningitis in the United States are caused by a viral infection, but bacterial, parasitic, and fungal infections are other possible causes. In some cases, meningitis gets better without treatment in a few weeks. Others may be life-threatening and require emergency antibiotic treatment.”

Anyone who believes that they have caught meningitis should seek immediate medical treatment.

