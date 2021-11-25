Huge lava flow from new fissure on La Palma volcano

La Palma volcano has a new mouth spewing lava

A new fissure has opened up today, Thursday, November 25, on the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma. This news was announced by Involcan, the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute, on their official Twitter account at around 5.15 local Canarian time.

This new opening is located to the south of the volcano’s main core, and according to Involcan, is already emitting a large volume of lava. It is thought this new opening could well lead to more fissures opening up. The new stream is flowing at around 600m/hour, and unfortunately is heading in the direction of more of the island’s infrastructure.

Its rapid flow has already buried Las Manchas cemetery this afternoon, and destroyed another 40 properties including farmhouses and their surrounding farmland. The photovoltaic plant is also under threat, as the stream destroys everything in its way.

“It has a very effusive behavior. It has appeared during the last hours. In the images, a large quantity of lava is observed”, explained an Involcan spokesperson. Adding, “It is necessary to see if this fissure is capable of forming new cones, or mouths”.

In his press conference, Miguel Angel Morcuende, the technical director of Pevolca, the Special Plan for Protection against Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands, stated that the new wash emerged this morning, and is running parallel to the tenth.

Morcuende called this new fissure “bad news”, because the new river of molten lava runs through areas not affected previously by lava, “and is destroying what it finds in its path, it has passed the Las Manchas cemetery”. Later in the day, the stream has lost its speed and subsequently slowed down because it is becoming slimy due to the rainfall, as reported by cadenaser.com.

