Eminem burglar charged with parole violations and assault.

The burglar threatened to kill rap superstar Eminem.

A 28-YEAR-OLD man, who twice illegally entered homes looking for rap superstar Eminem, has been jailed for a parole violation and assault.

Matthew Hughes was initially sentenced on September 27 to five years probation and time served in jail, 524 days, for breaking into Eminem’s Clinton Township house in April 2020 and threatening to kill him.

However, he failed to show up to his probation officer meeting on September 30 and was recently detained on charges of assaulting a mall guard.

Hughes pleaded guilty in Macomb County Circuit Court on Monday, November 22 for failing to show up for the probation appointment in September and pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault, according to court records.

However, Hughes will remain in jail until sentencing for the parole violation, which is set on December 15, in lieu of a $10,000 (€8,908) bond. He also owes $1,950 (€1,737) to 52/3 District Court in Troy for the Rochester Hills case.

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, was able to get the burglar out of his house during the incident back in April 2020 and police were called. At the time, Hughes pleaded no contest to second-degree home invasion in exchange for dismissal of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property charges.

10 months earlier, Hughes entered a Rochester Hills property looking for the 49-year-old rapper and was arrested. He pleaded to an illegal entry, a misdemeanour, and was sentenced in July 2019, to 90 days in jail.

