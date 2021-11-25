Can they call EGM?

Q.- Our community wishes to call an EGM to elect a new president. We have not had an AGM for more than two years. The sitting president lives in the UK and passes his instructions for expenditures and other matters directly by email to the administrator.

He does not communicate with the committee and refuses to call an AGM. We have 90 members, most of whom live in the UK. Now we have assembled one-quarter of the members in order to call an EGM. Our concern is whether we can use proxies by email to prove that we have enough members to make one quarter.

K D (Costa Blanca)

A.- Yes, you can. Properly the proxy forms are on paper, signed by the community member in his own hand and submitted to the callers of the meeting. However, because of the Covid restrictions on movement and limitations on attendance, the authorities now accept forms made by electronic means.

Even so you would be wise to employ your own lawyer skilled in community matters to make sure all your presentations of the proposed agenda of the meeting are in order and to respond effectively to any objections.

