Brits face booze shortage at Christmas over supply chain chaos. Alcohol deliveries could be delayed by two weeks.

Alcohol producers are concerned that there could be a shortage of Christmas favourites such as mulled wine, gin, whiskey, champagne, wine and Buck’s fizz.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has approached the government and asked for urgent action. They believe that action is needed immediately: “to avoid some of our favourite tipples from disappearing from the UK supermarket shelves”.

According to The Sun, shipping costs have risen by around 7 per cent compared to last year. Delivery times have increased dramatically too going from just days to weeks.

The extra costs are hitting smaller brands hard. Big brands have the power to absorb more of these costs but others will struggle. Brits could see less choice at Christmas.

The WSTA letter was signed by Kingsland who is one of the UK’s top producers of wine. Ed Baker Kingsland’s managing director commented: “We are bottling 2.5million to three million litres a week — that is slightly lower than normal as a result of the supply chain issues.

“We have already had hold-ups bringing wine in from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

“That was due to a lack of shopping containers and then hold-ups at ports.”

The Chief Executive of the WSTA Miles Beale commented: “There is mounting concern amongst our membership that unless urgent action is taken, we will fall deeper into delivery chaos.

“We are already seeing major delays on wine and spirit delivery times which is pushing up costs and limiting the range of products available to UK consumers.”

He went on to add: “Government needs to do all it can to ensure British business is not operating with one hand tied behind its back.”

