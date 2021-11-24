Thousands of miscarriages could be prevented as drug approved

Thousands of miscarriages could be prevented as hormone drug approved.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), updated guidance could see 1,200 miscarriages prevented each year. Charity Tommy’s believe that the treatment could prevent more than 8,000 miscarriages each year.

Nice has updated its guidance which will mean progesterone will be able to be offered in certain cases to prevent miscarriages. It is hoped that the drug approval will “help save babies’ lives and spare parents heartache”.

Professor Arri Coomarasamy is the director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research at the University of Birmingham. Commenting on the change in the guidelines he explained: “The miscarriage care guidelines from Nice include a very welcome change, after many years researching the use of progesterone and working to make treatment more accessible.

“Our research has shown that progesterone is a robust and effective treatment option but we know it’s not yet reaching everyone who might benefit.

“This new recommendation from Nice is an important step in tackling the current variation in miscarriage services across the country and preventing these losses wherever possible.”

Tommy’s chief executive Jane Brewin commented: “It’s great to see Nice taking our progesterone research on board in their new miscarriage care guidelines, which will help save babies’ lives and spare parents heartache.

“Miscarriage is often dismissed as ‘one of those things’ we can’t do anything about – even by some healthcare professionals, who may not specialise in this area to know the latest evidence.

“We hear from women who were denied progesterone treatment when they should have been eligible, simply because their doctor wasn’t familiar with it, so we hope Nice’s recommendation will help end some of these inequalities in miscarriage care that add more pain to an already unbearable experience.”

