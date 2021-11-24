Spain’s unvaccinated population

As cases in Spain rise, the government is focused on those who are still unvaccinated.

With Covid cases rising again in Spain and talks of new restrictions, the government is focusing on those who still haven’t had their vaccinations.

More than 37 and a half million Spaniards have received the complete vaccination schedule, a figure that places the country among the 15 with the highest percentage of the vaccinated population, according to the publication Our World in data.

The data from the last fortnight (from November 4 to 18) shows that among those not vaccinated (3,922,172 people in Spain) there is a large number of people who have not done so yet because they do not want to receive the jabs at all.

Broadly speaking, only 4.8 per cent of those surveyed say they have not been vaccinated, of which 57.8 per cent confirm that they will not be vaccinated at any time and the most alleged reason for not doing so is not trusting the existing vaccines (28.3 per cent.)

Among the unvaccinated, the majority are men, people between 25 and 44 years old, people who are politically right-wing (Vox voters being the majority) and those who consider themselves to be low/poor class.

The main reasons for not getting vaccinated are not trusting vaccines (28.3 per cent), fear that they have health risks/side effects (17.1 per cent), not believing that they are effective (10, 1 per cent), lack of guarantees (9 per cent), have allergies or other diseases and treatments (4.6 per cent), not considering it necessary (4.2 per cent), have Covid antibodies (2.8 per cent), lack of information (2.3 per cent), preferring to wait to see how they work (1.9 per cent), deny the existence of Covid (1.9 per cent), never get vaccinated (1 per cent), being against all vaccines in general (0.9 per cent) and “other reasons” (11.2 per cent.)