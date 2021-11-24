Junta agrees 660,000 euros improvement of schools in Nerja.

The Andalucian Regional Government will use the money to improve the infrastructure and equipment of the municipality’s schools.

THE Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, praised the involvement of the Andalucian Regional Ministry of Education in the development of projects to improve the infrastructure and equipment of the municipality’s schools.

Speaking on November 23, José Alberto Armijo said that “the government of the Junta de Andalucía is carrying out actions that represent an investment of 660,000 euros to carry out works in two schools and a high school in the town”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“[With these actions] the Regional Ministry of Education is making a real commitment to the educational community and to the public schools in Andalucia, and specifically in the province of Malaga,” he concluded.

Repairs will be carried out on the façade of the CEIP Narixa and the adaptation of a toilet in the CEIP Nueva Nerja. Likewise, the regional administration has planned for the integral repair of the building known as the Caserón and the adaptation of spaces for educational courses.

The Junta de Andalucía is also be carrying out works throughout Axarquia and a total of 35 projects will receive an investment of over 12 million euros, which will be added to the new aid for these reform projects requested by the institutes.

This works out as 20,000 euros per action, with a maximum of two per centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.