Hellbound overtakes Squid Game as top Netflix show

The top Netflix show smash hit Squid Game has been knocked off its throne by another South Korean fantasy horror show, Hellbound. The title of most-watched show on the streaming platform was moved over to Hellbound on 20 November, just 24 hours after the show was released.

FlixPatrol analytics, a software that studies the number of streams of any given show, the new series topped the charts in more than 80 countries on its first day. The series premise is one of religious retribution, as a team of huge demons hunt down sinners and send them to hell. They do this through a mix of graphic violence and setting them on fire, so it is not a watch for the faint-hearted.

The victims of the creatures are informed ahead of their arrival of the date and time that they will die. The reasons the victims are chosen prompts public hysteria and religious zealotry to try and avoid the fiery demise.

The series was first seen in public when the pilot episode, directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, premiered at the 2021 Toronto international film festival in September.

Squid Game became the top Netflix show after its September release and it amassed over 1.6 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days on the site. The creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, has confirmed that a second season of the smash hit is in the works, although Netflix is yet to confirm this news.

