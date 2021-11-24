Ex-husband murders wife and children after landlord refused to change locks

A woman and her two children were murdered after the landlord refused to change the locks on the door of their home.

A woman and her two children aged five and two were murdered on February 5, 2020, at the hands of the children’s ex-husband and father in New Jersey (USA).

Police found their bodies in a family home located in the Penns Grove Gardens development.

Now, the lawsuit to which NBC News has been covering has revealed that the woman “begged” the apartment complex to change the locks after imposing a restraining order on her ex-partner in January 2020.

The development did not comply with her request and a few days later the father entered the family home and stabbed the mother and children and then committed suicide.

The lawsuit, filed last month in Salem County Superior Court, alleges wrongful death and breach of contract.

According to witnesses, the husband had threatened to kill the woman and her children several times in front of the door of the family home and one day, the ex-husband Eugenio Severino used his keys to enter the apartment and repeatedly stabbed his family.

For this reason, the woman asked the urbanisation to change the locks: “Ruth Reyes de Severino (the victim) asked, begged and knelt before the address of Penns Grove Apartments so that she could change the lock and her husband could not enter again.”