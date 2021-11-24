Christmas lottery theft gang busted in Spain. The gang had mainly focused on stealing lorries but had also stolen 300 Christmas lottery tickets.

Officers from the National Police have arrested 18 members of an organised gang. The gang had stolen around 3 million euros’ worth of gear including lottery tickets and bicycles. The gang had been acting across Spain and had stolen lorries, bicycles, alcoholic drinks and Christmas lottery tickets.

According to the National Police, the operation has resulted in 18 people being arrested. 12 of these people are now in prison. The gang included two women who were charged with numerous offences including vehicle theft, forgery, falsification of documents, membership of a criminal organisation and crimes against public health.

The investigation initially began in Murcia in July. It was then discovered that the gang was also operating in Madrid. The Provincial Judicial Police Brigades of Madrid and Murcia joined forces and launched a joint investigation. Over 200 police officers were involved in 11 searches that took place in Madrid.

During the searches around 20,000 euros in cash were discovered along with vehicles, Christmas lottery tickets, watches and designer handbags.

