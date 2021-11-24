Boris Johnson: MPs submit letters of no confidence

According to the Telegraph, 10 Downing Street dismissed accusations that Boris Johnson had lost hig grip after claims from a number of Tory MPS that they have or will submit letters of no confidence. At least 50 letters of no confidence need to be submitted to to the backbench run 1922 committee to trigger a leadership contest.

According to Mr Johnson’s spokesman he “is very much focused on delivering for the public” despite the number of recent missteps.” Tory whips are however saying that one can safely assume that some disgruntled MPs will submit letters of no confidence, with the “usual suspects” likely to have done so.

There are according to the same whip constant rumours that letters have been submitted abound and yes from time to time letters are submitted, but usually nowhere near the 50 required to trigger a leadership contest.

Some MPS believe that if there are more disasters lying ahead, that the number of letters submitted will grow. How many letters have been submitted is not public knowledge with these being sent privately to the 1922 Committee Chair, Sir Graham Brady.

Supporters of the prime minister dismiss the speculation saying that his position his safe having delivered a hug majority in the last election. The speculation that letters of no confidence have or will be submitted follows a few weeks of own goals from sleaze to the watering down of HS2 plans to social care. The rambling speech to the Confederation of British Industry on Monday added further fuel to the fire.

The situation is not helped by open anger towards the number 10 Chief of Staff, Dan Rosenfield. Many MPs believe he is too young and inexperienced and that Johnson needs to re-stamp his authority on Downing street and to do politics better.

