Uber Eats to begin selling cannabis in Canada through its app

Uber Eats is entering the marijuana market by allowing customers in Ontario, Canada, to order from cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke via the Uber app and then pick it up at a store nearby.

The firm has not answered on whether they will offer this service in the rest of Canada and the US.

Canada’s marijuana market is worth around £3billion per year and has been legal in Canada since 2018, however, it is still illegal to deliver it.

The company said users of the Uber Eats app will have to verify their age and can then pick up their order within an hour. The company is said to have been planning on entering the booming marijuana market for some time.

In April, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber will consider delivering cannabis once it is permitted by law in the US.

A large number of cannabis sales are still controlled by illegal producers in Canada and this is something the government is trying to wipe out.

Uber said that its partnership with Tokyo Smoke will help adults in the country buy safe, legal cannabis, combatting illegal sellers. A spokespercon said: “We will continue to watch regulations and opportunities closely market by market. And as local and federal laws evolve, we will explore opportunities with merchants who operate in other regions.”