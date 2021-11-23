Tiger King star died after ‘shooting himself in front of his wife’

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson reportedly died after ‘shooting himself in front of his wife.’

Reptile dealer Jeff Johnson is reported to have died after getting in an argument with his wife and shooting himself in front of her. According to TMZ, Johnson died aged 58 in September when he committed suicide.

Reportedly police confirmed to TMZ that the animal dealer had committed suicide in front of his wife. The pair are said to have been arguing on September 8 at their home. The pair were in the garage and the children were at home but not present.

The incident report shows that Johnson used a Glock style handgun to commit suicide. Reportedly he raised the gun to his head before shooting himself in front of his wife.

Johnson’s wife called the emergency services. She said that her husband had attempted to kill himself. Johnson was still alive and had a pulse when officers arrived on the scene.

The emergency services rushed Johnson to the hospital. Unfortunately, medics were not able to save him and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Johnson had appeared in season one of Tiger King. He made an appearance in episode four and spoke with Carole Baskin. Speaking to The Sun Basking commented on the tragic death. Baskin said: “My heart goes out to his family.”

