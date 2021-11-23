Terror cops find ‘a number of devices’ at home in West London



It has been revealed today, Tuesday, November 23, that a 52-year-old man was arrested by terror cops at an address in West London, yesterday, Monday 22. According to a spokesperson for the Met Police, officers from its specialised Counter Terrorism Command unit found “a number of devices” at the property. He was reportedly arrested on ‘suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism’.

After being taken into police custody, the suspect was bailed until late December. A statement from the Met Police said, “Investigators are analysing a number of devices as part of their ongoing enquiries”.

The statement went on to praise the British public for its vigilance. They pointed out that in the past 12 months, counter-terrorism officers had received around 10,000 calls relating to suspected terrorist activities in the country. Of these calls, around 20 per cent have led to the intervention in one way or another of terrorist activity.

As the Met points out, anybody who thinks they saw something suspicious can call the police in total confidentiality. There is also the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321, or reports can be made online via the website: www.gov.uk/ACT, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

