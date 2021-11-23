Storms batter Spain’s Alicante: An early morning thunderstorm has left many areas including Elche and Benidorm covered in snow and hailstones.

Giant hailstones fell in Benidorm and the Sun Terrace bar along with other areas were covered in snow. Heavy rainfall was also seen in the interior of Vega Baja.

According to the Elche Town Hall: “around 3 in the morning a small tornado tore off a windowpane of a gas station in El Altet.”

The storms saw Elche hit with rainfall of more than 40 litres/m2. Firefighters swung into action in the Vega Baja and Marina Alta areas. Officers carried out multiple operations.

According to the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Alicante, Firefighters carried out multiple actions across various towns in the area in the early hours. Mostly though no major damage or injuries has been reported.

In Elche, windows were reportedly broken as lightning strikes hit. A mini tornado also hit the area and ripped tiles from the church roof.

The storm saw the Vega Baja region hit with rainfall. This was more intense in the towns of Cox, Catral and Redován.

