Peter Aykroyd: Dan Aykroyd’s brother dies aged 66.

Peter Aykroyd was a former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer.

PETER AYKROYD, the brother of Ghostbuster star Dan Aykroyd, has died at the age of 66.

The announcement of his death was made on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live – the long-running US comedy sketch show – which Peter was a cast member and writer for between 1979 and 1980.

Peter starred in the popular film Coneheads alongside his brother and they also featured together in the movie Spies Like Us. The brothers co-wrote the film Nothing But Trouble back in 1991.

Peter joined SNL for the show’s fifth series whilst brother Dan appeared on the show for its first four seasons, from 1975 to 1979. Dan Aykroyd was the youngest member of the original cast.

Before his death, Peter was co-creator of the Canadian sci-fi series Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal with Christopher Chacon which ran for 88 episodes between 1996 to 2000.

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Dan Aykroyd’s younger brother.

One fan wrote: “Though a blip in SNL’s long history, Peter Aykroyd put in some fine work in his only season, most notably “Java Junkie,” written and directed by the great Tom Schiller. RIP.”

Another said: “Completely missed tonight’s show but very bummed to hear the surprising news that Peter Aykroyd has passed. Dude contributed some fine material in S5 and Java Junkie is one of the most underrated pre-tapes in the show’s history. Farewell, good sir.”

Film critic Mike McGranaghan wrote: “Very saddened to hear of Peter Akyroyd’s death. Aside from briefly being an SNL cast member, he co-wrote NOTHING BUT TROUBLE with his brother Dan, and also composed a lot of songs for Dan’s movies.”

