GMB’s Adil Ray cringes after insulting Lorraine Kelly over her age

GMB’s Adil Ray cringes after insulting Lorraine Kelly on-air over her age.

Adil Ray was left cringing after joining Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. The pair were hosting a debate on elderly people having dogs. GMB interlinked with Lorraine Kelly for her ITV show. During the debate, Adil was left trying to dig himself out of a hole after insulting co-host, Lorraine.

Adil commented: “Well, the argument is that you’ve got to take the dogs out for a walk – Lorraine will know!”

The remark left Susanna shocked but Adil just carried on and said: “Because Lorraine has Angus – but of course, Lorraine is very young.”

Lorraine looked over and Adil began to try and dig his way out of the hole. He joked: “Just going to dig myself out of that hole! Lorraine, you will know that it is a bit challenging taking Angus out for a walk every day, you’ve got to keep them physically fit.”

Lorraine replied: “I love it, Adil.”

Susanna questioned Adil over what he was implying regarding Lorraine’s fitness. She said: “What are you saying about Lorraine’s fitness?!”

“It’s fine,” Lorraine commented.

Adil kept on going and said: “No! It’s just sometimes for all of us, ‘Oh, I’ve got to take the dog for a walk.’ Especially if you’re in your eighties…”

“It gets you out of the house and it gets you fresh air,” said Lorraine.

She went on to add: “And during all those lockdowns it kept us sane, didn’t it?!”

